Admirals Make Schedule Changes

Published on September 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI- The Milwaukee Admirals announced a pair of home game schedule changes for the 2025-26 season. They include:

The game against the Manitoba Moose originally scheduled for January 9th will move to January 8th, still at 7 pm.

The game against the Chicago Wolves on March 4th will move to March 3rd, still at 10:30 am.

A new schedule can be viewed at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

The Ads will commence the regular season on Saturday, October 11th in Rockford against the IceHogs before beginning their home schedule the following Saturday, October 18th at 6 pm against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.