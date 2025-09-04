IceHogs vs. Moose Game Rescheduled
Published on September 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs in conjunction with the Manitoba Moose announced that the January 6, 2026 matchup between the Central Division teams has been moved to Tuesday, January 13th at 7:00 p.m.
Fans holding tickets for the original date will be able to attend the game on Tuesday, January 13th. Please call 815-986-6465 to reach the IceHogs' ticket office with any questions.
Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025
- IceHogs vs. Moose Game Rescheduled - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Announce Pair of Road Game Date Changes - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Make Schedule Changes - Milwaukee Admirals
- T-Birds Unveil Full Promotional Schedule for 10th Anniversary Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Senators Agree to One-Year Contract with Defenseman Donovan Sebrango for 2025-26 Season - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.