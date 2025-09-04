IceHogs vs. Moose Game Rescheduled

Published on September 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs in conjunction with the Manitoba Moose announced that the January 6, 2026 matchup between the Central Division teams has been moved to Tuesday, January 13th at 7:00 p.m.

Fans holding tickets for the original date will be able to attend the game on Tuesday, January 13th. Please call 815-986-6465 to reach the IceHogs' ticket office with any questions.







American Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.