Moose Announce Pair of Road Game Date Changes

Published on September 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today a pair of road game date changes for the 2025-26 regular season schedule.

Manitoba's game against the Milwaukee Admirals scheduled for Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wis. will now be played Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 at 7 p.m. CT.

The team's game against the Rockford IceHogs scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 at BMO Center in Rockford, Ill. will now be played Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at 7 p.m. CT.

