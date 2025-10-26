Manitoba Moose Edged by Chicago Wolves in Ovetime

The Manitoba Moose (1-4-1-0) couldn't hold onto their third-period lead on Saturday evening, falling to the Chicago Wolves (3-0-1-0) in overtime. Manitoba was coming off a 4-0 loss at the hands of the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday.

Manitoba jumped on the Wolves quickly in the first. Danny Zhilkin put a backhanded effort off the goalpost about 10 seconds in, and the Moose quickly followed it up with what they thought was the game's first goal, but the play was blown down before the puck crossed the line. Phil Di Giuseppe lit the lamp moments later, deflecting a Zhilkin shot into the cage to open the scoring. The Wolves answered back about four minutes later. Nikita Pavlychev spun and fired from the slot, levelling the score for Chicago. Both netminders were tested in the first as Nikita Quapp stopped 13 shots in the Chicago net, and Milic turned aside 12 in the Moose goal.

The sound of the post continued to be a familiar refrain for the Moose in the second period. Chicago tallied the stanza's first goal. Domenick Fensore scored through traffic with a shot right into the top corner for a 2-1 Wolves edge. The Moose wouldn't be denied for much longer, however. A blooper behind the net by Quapp put the puck on David Gustafsson's stick. He sent it to Walker Duehr for the finish, tying the game at two with his second of the season. Manitoba struck again less than two minutes later. Mason Shaw patiently waited for Duehr to find some space and sent a cross-crease pass his way. Duehr tapped it into the wide-open net, giving Manitoba the lead once again. Milic was good for Manitoba, stopping seven shots. Quapp handled nine Moose offerings.

Chicago had only five shots on goal in the final 20 minutes, but importantly, one of them found the back of the net. Dominik Badinka's rush up ice resulted in a puck deflecting past Milic to tie the contest 3-3 eight minutes into the frame. With the score tied, Quapp stood tall, turning away seven shots to send the game to overtime. The extra fame didn't last long as the Wolves possessed the puck for the entire 34 seconds played. Fensore walked into the middle of the offensive zone and ripped a wrister past Milic as Chicago claimed the extra point by a 4-3 score.

Quotable

Moose forward Tyson Empey (click for full interview)

"We're building some chemistry. A lot of nice plays from some of our top-end guys, a couple of nice goals by Duehr, it seemed like that line was clicking. Hopefully we can build on that moving forward and continue to put the puck in the net."

Statbook

Mason Shaw picked up his 100th AHL assist

The Moose have outshot their opposition in each of the last three games

David Gustafsson and Dylan Anhorn paced the Moose with plus-two ratings

Gustafsson has two multi-point games on the season

Walker Duehr took the Moose lead with three goals on the season

