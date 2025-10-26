Laval Edges Utica at Home, 4-2

Utica, NY - The Comets hosted the Laval Rocket on Flights & Frights tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center and lost by a score of 4-2.

It was the Rocket who capitalized on a turnover early in the game when Laval forward Sean Farrell picked off a pass from Jakub Malek and snapped one home to give the Rocket a 1-0 lead at the 3:26 mark of the first period. The Comets, however, would answer when Thomas Bordeleau got a pass from Ethan Edwards at the right point and shot one through traffic that deflected past Laval goaltender Jacob Fowler to tie the game at one at the 6:41 mark of the first. Jackson van de Leest picked up the secondary assist in his first game of the season.

The teams traded chances throughout the second period and then with just over four minutes to go, Laval forward Laurent Dauphin broke into the zone on a 2-on-1 with Alex Belzile who squeaked one past Jakub Malek to give the Rocket a 2-1 lead at 15:51. Just four seconds later, Laval's Jared Davidson skated down the left wing into the Comets' zone and beat Jakub Malek high glove side to make it 3-1.

Jared Davidson struck again for the Rocket 59 seconds into the third frame for his second goal of the game and fourth of the year which came unassisted. The Comets pushed back and outshot Laval 13-7 in the third period, and were awarded a power play late in the game. After pulling Jakub Malek to make it a 6-on-4 advantage, the Comets found the back of the net when Mike Hardman deflected a shot-pass from Seamus Casey past Jacob Fowler to make it a 4-2 game at the 18:46 mark of the third. It was Hardman's first of the year and the Comets' second power play goal of the season.

The Comets outshot the Rocket 31-28 in the game. Jacob Fowler turned aside 29 of 31 for Laval while Jakub Malek made 24 saves for the Comets.

