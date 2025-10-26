Monsters Snag Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Amerks

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 2-1-1-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rochester's Anton Wahlberg struck first on the power play at 12:24 of the opening frame, but Luca Del Bel Belluz responded with a tally at 19:14 assisted by Luca Pinelli and Jordan Dumais tying the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Pinelli recorded a marker at 10:37 of the second period with helpers from Dysin Mayo and Hudson Fasching but the game evened out after a Rochester goal from Jake Leschyshyn at 13:27. Jack Williams scored his first professional goal at 17:46 off feeds from Hunter McKown and Mayo sending the Monsters to the final intermission leading 3-2. The Amerks started the final frame quickly with a tally from Nikita Novikov at 11 seconds bringing the score to 3-3 forcing the game into extra time. Rochester's Konsta Helenius scored the game-winning tally 56 seconds into overtime leaving the final score at 4-3.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 18 saves in defeat while Rochester's Topias Leinonen made 25 saves for the win.

The Monsters travel to visit the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, October 31, at 8:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 0 0 - 3

ROC 1 1 1 1 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 0/5 3/5 10 min / 5 inf

ROC 22 2/5 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov OT 18 4 1-1-2

ROC Leinonen W 25 3 1-1-0

Cleveland Record: 2-1-1-1, 5th North Division

Rochester Record: 5-2-0-0, 2nd North Division







