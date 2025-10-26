Monsters Snag Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Amerks
Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 2-1-1-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Rochester's Anton Wahlberg struck first on the power play at 12:24 of the opening frame, but Luca Del Bel Belluz responded with a tally at 19:14 assisted by Luca Pinelli and Jordan Dumais tying the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Pinelli recorded a marker at 10:37 of the second period with helpers from Dysin Mayo and Hudson Fasching but the game evened out after a Rochester goal from Jake Leschyshyn at 13:27. Jack Williams scored his first professional goal at 17:46 off feeds from Hunter McKown and Mayo sending the Monsters to the final intermission leading 3-2. The Amerks started the final frame quickly with a tally from Nikita Novikov at 11 seconds bringing the score to 3-3 forcing the game into extra time. Rochester's Konsta Helenius scored the game-winning tally 56 seconds into overtime leaving the final score at 4-3.
Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 18 saves in defeat while Rochester's Topias Leinonen made 25 saves for the win.
The Monsters travel to visit the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, October 31, at 8:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 2 0 0 - 3
ROC 1 1 1 1 - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 28 0/5 3/5 10 min / 5 inf
ROC 22 2/5 5/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Fedotov OT 18 4 1-1-2
ROC Leinonen W 25 3 1-1-0
Cleveland Record: 2-1-1-1, 5th North Division
Rochester Record: 5-2-0-0, 2nd North Division
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025
- Heidt and Haight Power Iowa to Sweep of Texas - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Continue Fast Start with 4-3 Win Over Moose in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Drop Defensive Duel on Saturday Night - Texas Stars
- Bears Cap Weekend with 4-3 Shootout Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Dragicevic Scores First AHL Goal in Firebirds' Loss to Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Phantoms Make It 3-Point Weekend - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Snag Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Six Goals in 6-3 Win over Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Outlast Checkers for 3-2 Overtime Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Get Better of T-Birds, 6-3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Pick up Point in OT Loss to Pens - Charlotte Checkers
- Laval Edges Utica at Home, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Belleville Bites Back at Toronto with 4-2 Road Win - Belleville Senators
- Ethen Frank Returns to Hershey Bears - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms at Hershey, Game 7 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Pick Up Third Win With 5-1 Victory Over Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Powers Past Bakersfield - Bakersfield Condors
- Ads Net Four PPGs in Win Over Barracuda - Milwaukee Admirals
- Reign Down Canucks, 5-2 - Ontario Reign
- Melanson's Overtime Winner Completes Comeback Over Calgary - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Havelid and Halttunen Score in 6-2 Loss to Admirals - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall, 5-2, to the Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Snag Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Amerks
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Dysin Mayo to Monsters
- Monsters Sign Forward Chongmin Lee to AHL Contract
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Dysin Mayo from Monsters
- Monsters Battle to Shootout But Fall, 3-2, to Phantoms