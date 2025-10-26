Commesso's 38-Save Shutout Halts Eagles, 4-0
Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Rockford goalie Drew Commesso stopped all 38 shots he faced, while forwards Joey Anderson, Aidan Thompson and Dominic Toninato each tacked on a goal and an assist, as the IceHogs defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-0 on Saturday. The 4-0 blanking was the first time the Eagles had been shutout since January 12, 2024. Isak Posch suffered his first loss of the season in net, allowing three goals on 22 shots.
Rockford would net the game's first goal when Anderson capped off a 2-on-1 rush with a wrister from the right-wing circle, putting the IceHogs on top 1-0 at the 8:29 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to kill off two Rockford power plays in the opening frame, but left for the first intermission still trailing, 1-0.
The Eagles deficit would grow when Thompson drove through the slot on the rush before fielding a pass at the top of the crease and lifting it home. The goal was Thompson's first tally of the season and doubled Rockford's advantage to 2-0 at the 9:16 mark of the middle frame.
Still leading 2-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the IceHogs would strike again when Toninato lit the lamp with a wrist shot on the rush from the top of the right-wing circle, expanding the lead to 3-0 with 6:49 remaining in the contest.
Colorado would pull Posch in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Rockford forward Oliver Moore who would take advantage with an empty-netter to seal the 4-0 score at the 16:03 mark.
The IceHogs finished the contest going 0-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the power play.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, October 28th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
