Cagnoni Returns, Lifts Barracuda Past Admirals
Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (2-3-0-0) bounced back on Saturday night, edging the Milwaukee Admirals (2-1-1-0) 3-2 at Tech CU Arena to split the weekend series. In the win, defenseman Luca Cagnoni tallied a goal and an assist, and forward Egor Afanasyev collected a pair of helpers, his first two points as a member of the Barracuda.
In the first, Milwaukee struck on the power play as defenseman Ryan Ufko (2) snapped in a shot from the point past Jakub Skarek at 7:37. San Jose answered back midway through the frame when Ethan Cardwell (2) slid a sneaky backend through the five hole of former Barracuda goalie Magnus Chrona.
In the second, Cagnoni (2) gave San Jose its first lead of the night at 13:12, wiring home a power-play goal. But the Admirals tied things up late in the period as Oasiz Wiesblatt (2) went upstairs on Skarek at 18:55 after a Barracuda giveaway.
Early in the final frame, Colin White (1) netted his first of the season at 7:08 on the man advantage, cleaning up a rebound from in tight. Skarek turned aside all nine Milwaukee shots in the third to secure the win.
San Jose outshot the Admirals 39-22 and went 2-for-5 on the power play, while Milwaukee finished 1-for-2. Chrona made 36 saves in the loss for the Admirals.
The Barracuda hit the road for one game in San Diego on Wednesday before returning to Tech CU Arena on Halloween to take on the Ontario Reign (7 p.m.). The Barracuda are set to wear specialty Tigres Del Mar jerseys. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
San Jose Barracuda on game night
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025
- Cagnoni Returns, Lifts Barracuda Past Admirals - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Get First Road Win, 3-1, in Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Manitoba Moose Edged by Chicago Wolves in Ovetime - Manitoba Moose
- Commesso's 38-Save Shutout Halts Eagles, 4-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Ads Downed by San Jose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Top Monsters in Overtime for Third Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Heidt and Haight Power Iowa to Sweep of Texas - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Continue Fast Start with 4-3 Win Over Moose in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Drop Defensive Duel on Saturday Night - Texas Stars
- Bears Cap Weekend with 4-3 Shootout Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Dragicevic Scores First AHL Goal in Firebirds' Loss to Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Phantoms Make It 3-Point Weekend - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Snag Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Six Goals in 6-3 Win over Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Outlast Checkers for 3-2 Overtime Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Get Better of T-Birds, 6-3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Pick up Point in OT Loss to Pens - Charlotte Checkers
- Laval Edges Utica at Home, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Belleville Bites Back at Toronto with 4-2 Road Win - Belleville Senators
- Ethen Frank Returns to Hershey Bears - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms at Hershey, Game 7 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Pick Up Third Win With 5-1 Victory Over Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Powers Past Bakersfield - Bakersfield Condors
- Ads Net Four PPGs in Win Over Barracuda - Milwaukee Admirals
- Reign Down Canucks, 5-2 - Ontario Reign
- Melanson's Overtime Winner Completes Comeback Over Calgary - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Havelid and Halttunen Score in 6-2 Loss to Admirals - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall, 5-2, to the Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.