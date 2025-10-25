Roadrunners Pick Up Third Win With 5-1 Victory Over Condors

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, AZ - Tucson's six-game homestand continued Friday night with a statement win, as the Roadrunners rolled past the Bakersfield Condors 5-1 at Tucson Arena.

After Bakersfield opened the scoring midway through the first period with a goal from Roby Järventie, Tucson responded with five unanswered goals to take control. Rookie Daniil But got the Roadrunners on the board with his third goal of the season, followed by tallies from Ben McCartney and Michal Kunc. Kunc's first goal of the year came early in the third period, and McCartney added his second of the night shortly after to seal the victory.

Forward Andrew Agozzino made an immediate impact in his season debut, recording two assists, while goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped every Bakersfield shot after the first period to secure his third win of the season.

Tucson's bounce-back effort after last weekend's loss to Calgary improves the team's record to 3-1-1-0 to start the season.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Rookie Daniil But extended his point streak to four games with a pair of goals tonight, starting with his game-tying tally in the first period and insurance goal late in the middle frame. He now has five points (3g, 2a) over his last four outings and is tied for fourth among AHL rookies in points (5) and tied for third in goals (2).

Ben McCartney has recorded a point in each of Tucson's first five games, marking the longest active streak on the team and tying for the league lead alongside Danton Heinen (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton).

Ben McCartney now has a team-high seven points (3g, 4a) through five games.

Matthew Villalta now has a perfect 3-0 record on the season and is one of just nine AHL goaltenders to record three wins this season. He is now two wins shy of tying Ivan Prosvetov for second all-time in franchise history with 54 career victories.

Five current Roadrunners are averaging a point per game so far: Andrew Agozzino (2a), Ben McCartney (3g, 4a), Sammy Walker (2g, 4a), Daniil But (3g, 2a) and Cameron Hebig (2g, 3a).

Ben McCartney passed Cameron Crotty for 5th all-time in games played in franchise history (220).

Three former Roadrunners made their return to Tucson Arena on Friday (Cam Dineen and Connor Ingram).

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

The opening frame saw a cautious start as both sides showcased strong defensive play. Villalta set the tone early with a highlight-reel glove save on Atro Leppänen to keep the game scoreless.

Bakersfield struck first when Järventie capitalized on a power play midway through the period, slipping the puck past Villalta for his third goal of the season.

Tucson quickly answered back on the man advantage as But buried his second goal of the year to even the score at 1-1. In his season debut, Agozzino earned the primary assist alongside Scott Perunovich, marking a strong first impression for the veteran forward.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson came out swinging in the second period, bringing much-needed energy that led to a physical exchange and an interference penalty.

Villalta continued to frustrate Bakersfield, including a standout sequence where he stopped two consecutive shots from Cam Dineen. The Condors were unable to convert a power play later in the period, keeping the game tied through much of the frame.

Tucson maintained the momentum and pressured Bakersfield defensively. With just over three minutes remaining, McCartney scored his 50th AHL career goal to give the Roadrunners the lead. In the final minute of the period, But added his second goal of the night, putting Tucson ahead 3-1 heading into the third.

THIRD PERIOD

The Roadrunners entered the final frame with a two-goal lead and continued to build momentum with strong defensive play from key contributors.

Not even two minutes in, Kunc scored his first goal of the season, extending Tucson's advantage. Later, during a 3-on-3 penalty kill, the Roadrunners cleared the zone twice, shutting down Bakersfield's desperate attempts to mount a comeback.

Tucson added another power-play goal to make it 5-1, with McCartney netting his second of the night - and passing the 50-goal milestone in his AHL career - assisted by Agozzino.

The game ended in a decisive 5-1 Roadrunners victory, marking Tucson's third win of the season.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to complete the sweep in the series finale against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT. Tickets can be purchased using the link here. Fans can listen to the games live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







