Melanson's Overtime Winner Completes Comeback Over Calgary

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Friday night in overtime at the Scotiabank Saddledome by the final score of 5-4. Coachella Valley trailed 4-2 with 15 minutes left in the third period and netted three straight goals, capped off by an overtime winner from Jacob Melanson.

Coachella Valley found themselves in an early 2-0 hole as Clark Bishop and Rory Kerins each scored for the Wranglers in the game's first 8:08. Jakov Novak found a response for the Firebirds, scoring a powerplay goal. Mitchell Stephens earned the lone assist on Novak's first AHL goal.

Calgary extended their lead to 3-1 halfway through the second period on a goal from Matvei Gridin.

Jagger Firkus pulled Coachella Valley within one just 2:58 into the third period with an unassisted strike. Calgary netted a shorthanded tally to regain their two-goal lead, but Logan Morrison answered right back with another Firebirds powerplay strike to make it 4-3. Firkus scored his second of the game with 2:32 left in regulation, tying the score at 4-4.

Following a save by Victor Ostman early in overtime Jacob Melanson skated in on a breakaway and beat Wranglers goaltender Owen Say to win the game for the Firebirds, completing their second two-goal comeback in as many games.

Tyson Jugnauth had three assists for Coachella Valley and Jagger Firkus recorded his second consecutive three-point game.

Nikke Kokko (13 saves on 15 shots) exited the game with an injury after the first period and was replaced by Victor Ostman (20 saves on 23 shots). Ostman earned the victory as the Firebirds improve to 2-2-1-0 to begin the 2025-26 season.

Coachella Valley finished game 2-for-4 on the powerplay and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds were outshot by the Wranglers 37-26.

The Firebirds conclude their road trip tomorrow, Saturday, October 25 as they rematch with the Calgary Wranglers. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.







