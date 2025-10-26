Belleville Bites Back at Toronto with 4-2 Road Win

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators centre Garrett Pilon (right) vs. the Toronto Marlies

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators evened up this season's Battle of Ontario at a game apiece, after a 4-2 win over the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

The Senators scored first on Saturday afternoon. Carter Yakemchuk notched his second of the season when his wrist shot from the right boards deflected off a skate and past Artur Akhtyamov in the Toronto net, a little over eight minutes in. Keean Washkurak would deflect his second of the season past Akhtyamov, following a point shot from Jorian Donovan, before the end of the frame. Shots were even at 10 after 20 minutes, with the Sens holding that two-goal lead.

Belleville extended the lead to 3-0 just past the 13-minute mark of the second frame. Phil Daoust dug a puck off the near boards and fired a pass across to Oskar Pettersson, who wired a slap shot home for his second goal of the season at 13:17. The Marlies cut the lead back to 3-1 with an Alex Nylander tip a little over a minute later. But, Belleville increased the lead to 4-1 when Hayden Hodgson tapped in a pass on the near post, after a great effort by Garrett Pilon to reach him with a pass. Belleville held that 4-1 lead til the end of the frame, despite being outshot 12-8.

Toronto would count one on a goalmouth scramble late in the third, but despite getting outshot 9-5 in the period, Hunter Shepard stood tall to help the Sens secure their second win of the season.

The Sens and Marlies will tangle again on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m., before returning

Fast Facts:

#4 Cam Crotty had an assist and now has points in three consecutive games

#10 Phil Daoust picked up an assist and now has points in three consecutive games

#11 Jorian Donovan had a goal and an assist

#27 Keean Washkurak scored his second goal of the season

#29 Carter Yakemchuk scored his second goal of the season

#30 Hunter Shepard stopped 29 0f 31 shots he faced to earn his first win as a Senator

#32 Oskar Pettersson scored his second goal of the season

#42 Hayden Hodgson scored his second goal of the season and added an assist

