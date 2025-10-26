Dragicevic Scores First AHL Goal in Firebirds' Loss to Wranglers

CALGARY, AB, CAN - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), were defeated by the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome by the final score of 4-3. Coachella Valley erased another two-goal deficit but fell to Calgary to cap off the team's four-game road trip (2-1-1-0).

Calgary struck first as Sam Morton's wrist shot beat Victor Ostman to give the Wranglers a 1-0 lead just 3:43 into the game. Hunter Brzustewicz added to the Wranglers advantage at 4:23 of the second period. The Firebirds answered back as Carson Rehkopf finished off a Jacob Melanson feed on an odd-man rush for his second goal of the season. J.R. Avon earned the secondary assist seven minutes into the middle frame.

Lukas Dragicevic netted his first AHL goal 2:04 into the third to tie the game, marking the third straight game that Coachella Valley has erased a two-goal deficit. Ian McKinnon and Jakov Novak each earned the helpers on Dragicevic's shot from the blue line.

Sam Morton picked up his second goal of the game to restore the Wranglers' lead before Brzustewicz's empty netter made it 4-2. Oscar Molgaard tacked on a late 6-on-4 powerplay goal for the Firebirds with just seven seconds left in the third to make it 4-3. Coachella Valley pulled Ostman again for the extra attacker but could not find the equalizer in the closing seconds.

Victor Ostman made 22 saves on 26 shots as the Firebirds' record moves to 2-3-1-0 to begin the 2025-26 season.

Coachella Valley finished game 1-for-3 on the powerplay and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds outshot the Wranglers 27-26.

