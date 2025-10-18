Comets Drop First of Two this Weekend, Fall to Amerks 7-4

Published on October 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY - The Comets welcomed the Rochester Americans to town on Friday night and lost by a score of 7-4.

It was a great start for Utica who was awarded a power play just 2:16 into the game. Xavier Parent deflected a shot from Calen Addison past Rochester goaltender Devon Levi to give the Comets an early 1-0 lead for their first power play goal of the year. A few minutes later, Xavier Parent found Matyas Melovsky back door for a tap in goal to make it 2-0 at the 6:04 mark.

The Amerks would eventually get on the board at the 10:20 mark of the first period when Vsevolod Komarov poked the puck off Utica goaltender Jakub Malek's stick and into the net to make it a 2-1 game. The Amerks went on the power play a few minutes later, and it was Konsta Helenius who got the puck on his stick after a shot was blocked and rifled one home to tie the game at two at the 12:25 mark of the first.

The Amerks kept the pressure up as Victor Neuchev deflected a shot from Ryan Johnson to make it 3-2 Rochester at the 15:40 mark of the first period. Rochester went on the power play again and it was Isak Rosen who sniped one past the glove of Malek from the right circle to put the Amerks up by a pair at the 17:11 mark. The Comets would concede one more goal before the end of the period when Rochester's Noah Ostlund deflected a point shot from Vsevolod Komarov to make it 5-2 Amerks with just over a minute to go in the period.

The Comets strung together some good chances in the second period. They went on a 5-on-3 man advantage and despite some great puck movement, were unable to capitalize. They did, however, keep Rochester off the board in the second period.

The Americans added two more goals in the third period from Brendan Warren and Riley Fidler- Schultz to take a 7-2 lead. The Comets answered at the 18:41 mark when Angus Crookshank split two Rochester defensemen and beat Devon Levi for his first goal as a Comet to make it 7-3. Thomas Bordeleau tallied less than a minute later for his first as a Comet on a shot that snuck past Levi's glove to make it 7-4 at the 19:32 mark, making it just the second time in nine appearances against the Comets that Levi had allowed more than three goals in a game.

Utica outshot Rochester 30-27 in the game. The Comets converted a power play goal while the Americans struck twice on the man advantage.

The Comets will be on the road for the next two games, taking on the Marlies in Toronto on Sunday at 4pm and then heading to Syracuse to play the Crunch next Friday at 7pm. They'll return to the Adirondack Bank Center next Saturday, October 25th at 6pm to host the Laval Rocket on Frights & Flights Night. For tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







