Canucks Fall 3-0 to the Laval Rocket

Published on October 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The defending Calder Cup champions made their annual trip out east to face last season's first-place team, the Laval Rocket.

The Canucks started their third goaltender in as many games, with Ty Young getting the nod between the pipes against Jacob Fowler for Laval. Other notable lineup changes included Captain Chase Wouters making his season debut after missing the opening series in Henderson, and Anri Ravinskis drawing in for his professional AHL debut.

Abbotsford opened the game with a strong defensive effort, while Laval controlled much of the puck possession and shot totals. The Canucks' best chance of the period came from Vitali Kravtsov, but Fowler made a sharp glove save to keep things scoreless. With just under two minutes remaining, a second untimely penalty proved costly for Abbotsford, as Jared Davidson's shot from the right circle found the back of the net. The Canucks trailed 1-0 heading into the second period but began the middle frame on the power play.

The second period brought plenty of action, featuring a fight and a combined 10 penalties, though neither side was able to convert. Abbotsford generated a few more quality chances but continued to trail 1-0 after 40 minutes.

Laval extended their lead early in the third when Filip Mesar scored just 1:49 into the period. A little over two minutes later, Xavier Simoneau jammed the puck under Young's pad to make it 3-0 Rocket. Despite a late push, the Canucks couldn't break through offensively, falling for the first time this season.

The two teams meet again tomorrow afternoon, with puck drop set for 12 PM PT. Abbotsford will then return home for their banner unveiling during the Home Opener on October 24th.







