Canucks Fall 3-0 to the Laval Rocket
Published on October 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The defending Calder Cup champions made their annual trip out east to face last season's first-place team, the Laval Rocket.
The Canucks started their third goaltender in as many games, with Ty Young getting the nod between the pipes against Jacob Fowler for Laval. Other notable lineup changes included Captain Chase Wouters making his season debut after missing the opening series in Henderson, and Anri Ravinskis drawing in for his professional AHL debut.
Abbotsford opened the game with a strong defensive effort, while Laval controlled much of the puck possession and shot totals. The Canucks' best chance of the period came from Vitali Kravtsov, but Fowler made a sharp glove save to keep things scoreless. With just under two minutes remaining, a second untimely penalty proved costly for Abbotsford, as Jared Davidson's shot from the right circle found the back of the net. The Canucks trailed 1-0 heading into the second period but began the middle frame on the power play.
The second period brought plenty of action, featuring a fight and a combined 10 penalties, though neither side was able to convert. Abbotsford generated a few more quality chances but continued to trail 1-0 after 40 minutes.
Laval extended their lead early in the third when Filip Mesar scored just 1:49 into the period. A little over two minutes later, Xavier Simoneau jammed the puck under Young's pad to make it 3-0 Rocket. Despite a late push, the Canucks couldn't break through offensively, falling for the first time this season.
The two teams meet again tomorrow afternoon, with puck drop set for 12 PM PT. Abbotsford will then return home for their banner unveiling during the Home Opener on October 24th.
American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025
- Manitoba Moose Downed by Grand Rapids Griffins, 5-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Five-Goal First Period Propels Amerks Past Comets - Rochester Americans
- Kolosov with 35 Saves Blanks Cleveland - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Drop 3-0 Decision to Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- Steeves, Tufte Tally Twice in P-Bruins' Victory over Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Sprint Past Wolf Pack, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Fall 5-2 to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canucks Fall 3-0 to the Laval Rocket - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Return Home with Beatdown of Iowa - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Drop First of Two this Weekend, Fall to Amerks 7-4 - Utica Comets
- Iowa Drops Weekend Series Opener to Charlotte in 6-2 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Islanders Defeated at Home by Bruins, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Ian Moore from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Wild Signs Forward Gerry Mayhew to One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract - Iowa Wild
- Sharks Acquire Defenseman Kyle Masters from Wild - San Jose Barracuda
- Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Oskar Olausson from San Jose in Exchange for Defenseman Kyle Masters - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Gulls to Make Home Debut Saturday, October 18 - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Phantoms at Monsters, Game 3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Assign Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crotty, Harrington, Washkurak, Jenik, Hodgson Join Pilon in Belleville Sens 2025-26 Leadership Group - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Recall Ethen Frank from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 17 and 18 vs Iowa - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Canucks Fall 3-0 to the Laval Rocket
- Canucks Beat The Silver Knights, 4-2, In A Come-From-Behind Victory
- Canucks Kick Off The Season With A 2-1 Win Against The Silver Knights
- Canucks Announce 2025.26 AHL Opening Night Roster
- Canucks Sign Poisson to One-Year AHL Contract