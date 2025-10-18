Stars Secure First Point in Overtime Loss

Rockford IceHogs' Connor Mylymok and Texas Stars' Trey Taylor in action

ROCKFORD, Illinois- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Rockford IceHogs on Friday at the BMO Center.

Rockford came out firing as Oliver Moore cleaned up a rebound in the crease just 1:15 into the game. Vladislav Kolyachonok lost his helmet on a hit, allowing space for Moore to pot his third goal of the young season.

Although the IceHogs led 1-0 after the first 20 minutes, the Stars killed off three penalties and Remi Poirier stopped 10 of 11 shots in the frame.

Texas rebounded in the second. They earned the first eight shots in the period, while the Stars defense did not allow a shot for the first 7:49. Overall, they outshot Rockford 15-3 in the middle stanza, but neither team could find the back of the net.

With just over seven minutes gone in the third period, the Stars tied the game. Kyle Capobianco skated down the left half-wall, cut towards the net, and tossed it to the crease for Kole Lind. Lind set it up for Antonio Stranges to blast it past Commesso.

Commesso and Poirier traded saves as the final frame came to a close and the teams needed overtime to determine a winner.

Moore played the role of hero as he ripped a shot over Poirier's blocker to win it for the IceHogs just over two minutes into overtime.

Poirier made 23 saves in the loss for the Stars, and Commesso had 29 saves in the win for the IceHogs.

The Stars will head up to Milwaukee Saturday night to face-off with the Admirals. The game is scheduled for 6:00 pm at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

