San Diego Gulls to Make Home Debut Saturday, October 18

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will open their 202 5-26 home schedule this Saturday, Oct. 18 at Pechanga Arena San Diego against the Henderson Silver Knights (6 p.m.). Fans are encouraged to show up early and enjoy pregame festivities that include a tailgate, an orange carpet ceremony welcoming of the players, and the debut of the Gulls new digital dasher board system.

Tomorrow's home opener will feature two giveaways to the first 8,000 fans: a Gulls 10 th anniversary rally towel and a light-up wristband. The home debut will also be the first of eight home games San Diego will wear their specialty 10th Anniversary jersey.

The tailgate kicks off at 2:30 p.m. in the East lot. Fans can enjoy music, $8 Light the Lamp Lager drink specials, a food truck and more. The tailgate will also feature an orange carpet ceremony beginning at 3:15 p.m. for fans to welcome players as they arrive and get autographs.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host an auction featuring autographed Gulls memorabilia. Fans can participate by visiting sandiegogulls.com/auction, with bidding to conclude at 8 p.m. on Oct. 18. In addition, the Gulls Foundation will hold a team-signed tenth anniversary jersey raffle and a Home Opener Surprise Puck sale during the game. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($25) are available on the concourse at the Gulls Foundation table at Section 10. Pucks are selected at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise (limit five pucks per person). All proceeds will benefit the Gulls Foundation and will support and facilitate programs that create positive change for children and families throughout San Diego.

The pre-game show will feature lasers, team introductions, and the debut of the San Diego Gulls 202 5-26 opening video.

Doors will open early at 4:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by phone at the Gulls ticket sales office by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.







