Penguins Sprint Past Wolf Pack, 5-2

Published on October 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins improved to 3-0-0-0 with their 5-2 triumph over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night at PeoplesBank Arena.

Atley Calvert scored twice, while veterans Danton Heinen and Ryan Graves both secured a pair of assists for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to pick up its eighth-straight win against Hartford.

At the end of a feverish and fast-paced first period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton boasted a 2-0 lead. First, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard took a magnificent stretch pass from Chase Pietila to break behind the Wolf Pack defense and net his first goal as a Penguin. Three minutes later, Calvert took advantage of a Hartford miscue and rifled it behind Dylan Garand.

Avery Hayes extended the Penguins' lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal six minutes into the second stanza. Hayes picked the far corner after scooping up a pass from Sam Poulin. Poulin's assist extended his season-opening point streak to three games.

Hartford started to rally with a late strike in the second period. Gabe Perreault gathered his first pro goal by perfectly tipping a point shot under the crossbar of the Penguins' net with 3:36 left before the second intermission.

Adam Sýkora banked in another redirection goal for Hartford at 6:50 of the third, bringing the Wolf Pack within one.

Calvert notched his second tally of the night by slamming in a rebound atop Garand's crease. Calvert's deposit following Graves' drive from the blue line put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead, 4-2, at the 12-minute mark of the final frame.

With the Penguins facing a six-on-four penalty kill in the late stages of the third period, Tristan Broz sealed the win with a shorthanded, empty-net goal.

Sergei Murashov made 28 saves in the victory, improving his AHL career record to 14-3-0. Garand turned aside 27 of the 31 shots he faced.

