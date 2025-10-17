Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025

Published on October 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Committee announced today the five individuals selected for induction for the club's Hall of Fame Night, which is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 6 at GIANT Center. Hershey faces the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins that evening at 7 p.m., and the ceremony will take place prior to puck drop.

The Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Class of 2025 includes the following inductees: Chris Bourque (player), Alexandre Giroux (player), Boyd Kane (player), Mike McHugh (player), and William W. "Tiny" Parry (general).

Chris Bourque

One of the most prolific scorers of his era in the American Hockey League and the only player to win three Calder Cups during his tenure as a Hershey Bear, Chris Bourque played nine seasons with Hershey, and the Boston native ranks fifth all-time in team history in scoring, collecting 586 points (196g, 390a) over 604 regular-season games. Bourque helped Hershey to Calder Cup titles in 2006, 2009, and 2010.

Bourque won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the AHL's Playoff MVP in 2010, collecting 27 points (7g, 20a) in 21 postseason games as Hershey ended a historic 60-win season with the organization's 11th Calder Cup title. He captured the John B. Sollenberger Memorial Award for the AHL's scoring title with Hershey in 2011-12 and 2015-16, making him the only player in franchise history to claim this distinction twice. He won the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's most valuable player for the 2015-16 campaign when he posted 80 points (30g, 50a), and helped Hershey reach the 2016 Calder Cup Finals, marking the fifth time he appeared in the league's championship series as a Bear.

He is the franchise's all-time leader in playoff scoring (86 points) and playoff games played (106), and his 82 career playoff assists are the most by any player in league history. Bourque was a five-time AHL All-Star with the Bears, and while with Hershey he was named to the AHL First All-Star Team in 2011-12 and 2015-16. In his final season with the Bears in 2017-18, Bourque represented Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, collecting two assists in five games.

Bourque's No. 17 was immortalized in Bears lore when it was raised to the GIANT Center rafters in a pregame ceremony on Feb. 14, 2023. Bourque is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, as this is his first year of eligibility following a mandatory three-season waiting period after his retirement.

Alexandre Giroux

Over his four seasons in Chocolatetown from 2006-10, no Hershey Bear was responsible for more goals or points scored in the Chocolate and White than Alexandre Giroux's 166 goals and 297 points. Giroux arrived in Hershey in the 2006-07 season, serving as co-captain and earning team MVP honors while helping the Bears reach the Calder Cup Finals that spring. After signing with the Atlanta Thrashers that summer, Giroux returned to Hershey midway through the following season after the Washington Capitals re-acquired the winger.

Giroux cemented his legacy in his final two seasons with the club, shattering Tony Cassolato's mark for goals in a single season (53) by potting 60 to win the Willie Marshall Award as the AHL's top goal scorer in the 2008-09 season, while also leading the league with 97 points to take home the John B. Sollenberger Memorial Award, and claiming Les Cunningham Award honors as the AHL's most valuable player. He set an AHL record with a 15-game scoring streak during the 2008-09 campaign, surpassing Brett Hull's previous mark of 14 straight games. In the postseason, Giroux's 15 goals (a franchise record for goals in a single playoff year) and 28 points led all skaters as Hershey won the 2009 Calder Cup.

The following season, Giroux repeated as the Willie Marshall Award winner with 50 goals, and Hershey repeated as Calder Cup champions, with Giroux once again leading the Calder Cup Playoffs with 14 goals and tying for first in postseason scoring with 27 points. Upon departing the organization, Giroux left as the franchise's all-time leader in playoff goals (36), playoff game-winning goals (10), and playoff overtime goals (5).

Giroux is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, as this is his first year of eligibility following a mandatory three-season waiting period after his retirement.

Boyd Kane

A hard-nosed, rugged winger, Boyd Kane enjoyed the first 20-goal season of his American Hockey League career in his first season with Hershey during the 2005-06 campaign and captained the Bears to their ninth Calder Cup championship. He then returned to the organization in the 2009-10 season, and notably scored the series-clinching goal in overtime of Game 6 of the 2010 Eastern Conference Finals to send the Bears to the championship round, helping Hershey capture its 11th title, before resuming the captaincy for his final two seasons with the club.

Kane's leadership qualities were further recognized when he was also selected as captain of the Eastern Conference All-Stars at the 2012 AHL All-Star Classic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. His 102 goals with the Chocolate and White are tied for 38th in franchise history, and his 220 points are tied for 50th in club history. Kane was selected as the recipient of the Arlene Tighe Memorial Award in 2010-11 as Hershey's "unsung hero," and he was named the team's Man of the Year in his final season with the club in 2012-13.

Mike McHugh

Signed to a tryout by the Bears at the start of the 1993-94 season, Mike McHugh quickly earned a full contract after less than a month with the club, beginning a five-season run with the Chocolate and White in which he regularly epitomized the qualities of character, commitment, discipline, and dedication. In his second season with Hershey, McHugh was named the recipient of the Arlene Tighe Memorial Award as the team's "unsung hero." Midway through the 1996-97 campaign, McHugh was named captain of the team, and played every game of a grueling 23-game playoff run (tied for a club record), scoring two overtime game-winning goals (also tied for a club single-year playoff record) that culminated in Hershey winning its eighth Calder Cup championship in franchise history, with McHugh receiving the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

McHugh continued to serve as captain of the Bears until his retirement after the following season, representing the club at the AHL All-Star Classic for the second time in his career (1997, 1998).

Over his tenure in Hershey, nobody appeared in more games (366), generated more assists (181), or produced more points (282) as a Bear than McHugh. His 282 points are tied for 29th in franchise history, while his 181 assists ranks 23rd and his 101 goals rank 40th; at the time of his retirement, McHugh's 24 playoff goals were tied for the most in franchise history (now tied for third).

William W. "Tiny" Parry

A longtime writer and sports editor of the Lebanon Daily News whose career spanned over 45 years until his retirement in 1971, William W. "Tiny" Parry continued to cover the Bears for the Daily News into the late 1970s. Parry was elected as the first president of the Hershey Hockey Writers & Sportscasters Association in 1939, inducted into Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 1967, and received the AHL's James H. Ellery Memorial Award in the 1970-71 season for his outstanding media coverage of the league.

Parry was a 1917 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Bucknell University, competing in varsity baseball and basketball before his scholastic career was interrupted by World War I, and served in the U.S. Army with the Student Army Training Corps. In 1920, Parry began his career as a sportswriter for the Daily News. After a hiatus, he returned in 1933 as sports editor. He is recognized as being the first reporter to regularly cover the Bears beat dating back to the team's infancy as an amateur team.

Parry passed away on Aug. 13, 1983 at the age of 83.







