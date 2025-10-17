Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse Crunch

Published on October 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Steven Santini from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Santini, 30, has played in two games with Syracuse this season tallying one assist. He skated in 58 games with the Crunch last season, recording six goals and 17 points, ranking third among all Crunch defensemen for points and finishing tied for third for both goals and assists, while registering a plus-10 rating. In total, Santini has played in 363 career AHL games, logging 21 goals and 88 points with a plus-56 rating and 188 penalty minutes.

A native of Bronxville, New York, Santini appeared in one game for the Bolts in 2024-25, logging 11:37 of time on ice with one hit and two blocked shots in an 8-3 win December 12 at Calgary. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 124 career NHL games between the Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, collecting five goals and 23 points while averaging 17:10 of time on ice.

Santini was originally drafted by New Jersey, 42nd overall, in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

