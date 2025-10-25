Comets Blanked in First Contest against Crunch, 3-0

Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Comets headed to Syracuse to play the Crunch for the first time this season and were shutout by a score of 3-0.

The Comets were forced to kill an early penalty when Ethan Edwards was called for slashing at the four-minute mark of the first period and did so effectively as they generated a few quality chances on the kill. Jakub Malek looked confident in his third start with the Comets, his best stop coming late in the first period when he robbed Syracuse forward Conor Geekie with the glove from the right circle.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch got on the board 4:02 into the second period when Syracuse forward Lucas Mercuri jammed home a loose puck at the top of the crease for his second of the year, with Boris Katchouk and Dylan Duke picking up the helpers. The Comets balanced out the Syracuse attack as the period wore on, getting some momentum after another successful penalty kill after Xavier Parent was called for slashing at 12:32 of the second, but it was the Crunch who preserved the 1-0 lead heading into the second intermission.

Malek continued his strong play in net to begin the third period, robbing Syracuse forward Nick Abruzzese on a breakaway, but the Crunch were able to add to the lead when Jakon Pelletier deflected a shot from Conor Geekie past Malek on the power play to give the Crunch a 2-0 lead at the 5:50 mark of the third. The Comets pulled Jakub Malek late in the game in an attempt to cut into the deficit, but Boris Katchouk would add an empty net goal for the Crunch to make it a 3-0 game with just over two minutes remaining.

The Crunch outshot the Comets 34-19 in the game. Brandon Halverson was named first star, stopping all 19 shots that he faced. Jakub Malek was a bright spot for the Comets with 31 saves in the game, including two breakaway stops in the third period.

The Comets are back at the Adirondack Bank Center tomorrow night to host the Laval Rocket on Frights & Flights Night at 6pm.







