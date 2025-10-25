Checkers Blanked by Penguins
Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- The Checkers couldn't slow down the red-hot Penguins Friday night, falling by a final score of 4-0.
A fortunate bounce got the visitors on the board less than 90 seconds in, and that would prove to ultimately be the difference. The Checkers pumped 25 shots on goal and earned four man advantages but couldn't quite solve Penguins goalie Sergei Murashov, who was square to each of them.
The combo of Danton Heinen and Ville Koivunen would drive the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton offense, with both players figuring into each of the Penguins' first three tallies through the first two frames. The visitors would tack on one more in the third via a redirection out front and that would seal their victory, handing Charlotte its first home loss of the season.
QUOTES
Coach Geordie Kinnear on his team's penalties
The high-sticking ones you've got to get rid of. You've got to be harder to play against. It's definitely a trend. You don't want to give that team six power plays. We've got to make sure we stay out of the box and stay on the ice. Be better five-on-five, too.
Kinnear on facing adversity
We're five games into it, so it's not really considered adversity. We just won two games and played well. We're still trying to find the right mix and group of players. Obviously we're missing some guys on the back end. A good hockey team that we lost to, and lots to learn from.
Kinnear on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
They came in here, they had an agenda, they got to their agenda and I didn't feel like we got to ours at all.
NOTES
This was Charlotte's first home loss of the season and the first time they have been shut out Tonight snapped a four-game goal streak on the power play for Charlotte Cole Krygier made his Charlotte debut Cooper Black made his fifth consecutive start Ludvig Jansson, Trevor Carrick, Liam McLinskey, Eamon Powell, Anton Lundmark, Hunter St. Martin, Brett Leason, Gracyn Sawchyn, Jake Livingstone and Brett Chorske were the scratches for Charlotte
