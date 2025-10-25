Griffins Tie Best Start in Franchise History with 4-0 Win

Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins' Carter Mazur and Sebastian Cossa

(Grand Rapids Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins' Carter Mazur and Sebastian Cossa(Grand Rapids Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Powered by Sebastian Cossa's 30-save shutout performance, the Grand Rapids Griffins defeated the Manitoba Moose 4-0 on Friday at Van Andel Arena, tying their franchise record with a 5-0 start for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign.

The Griffins are also off to a 3-0 start at home for the third time in team history and for the second straight season. John Leonard helped lead the Griffins' charge with two goals and an assist, best for his fifth goal in three games. Coming off of a preseason injury, Nate Danielson made his debut and tallied two assists, while Dominik Shine logged his fifth and sixth points in the last three games.

The first period was scoreless with both netminders locked down in the crease. The best opportunity for Grand Rapids came on the power play. Carter Mazur shoveled a back-door pass toward Sheldon Dries in the slot, but Domenic DiVincentiis came up with the save.

Grand Rapids lit the lamp in the second frame 51 seconds in. Danielson's back-handed pass landed on the stick of Leonard. The winger ripped the puck toward the net from the left circle and it trickled past the red line for a 1-0 lead.

The Griffins scored twice more in the stanza. Amadeus Lombardi skated around the back of the net, finding Leonard in the slot. Leonard then dished it back to Shine in the crease and the captain tapped it in with 5:31 on the clock. William Lagesson sent a wrister from the left dot into the top-right corner 37 seconds later, claiming a 3-0 lead.

With 4:58 remaining in the final period, Shine picked up a loose puck on a turnover in the defensive zone, creating a 2-on-1 opportunity. He passed the disc ahead to Leonard, who banked it home for the final score of the game.

Notes

The Griffins have yet to trail this season. They have led for 182:12 and have been tied for 117:48.

Veterans Leonard, Shine and Lagesson combined for six points on the night (4-2-6).

Lagesson skated in his 200th AHL game.

Manitoba 0 0 0 - 0

Grand Rapids 0 3 1 - 4

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Di Giuseppe Mb (slashing), 12:31.

2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Leonard 4 (Danielson), 0:51. 2, Grand Rapids, Shine 3 (Leonard, Lombardi), 14:29. 3, Grand Rapids, Lagesson 1 (Danielson), 15:06. Penalties-Shaw Mb (roughing), 5:26; Lagesson Gr (roughing), 5:26; Wallinder Gr (hooking), 17:38.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Leonard 5 (Shine), 15:02. Penalties-Heinola Mb (interference), 2:59; Becher Gr (holding), 11:21; Di Giuseppe Mb (holding), 12:03; served by Lombardi Gr (too many men - bench minor), 13:02; Empey Mb (fighting), 16:33; Kannok Leipert Gr (fighting), 16:33.

Shots on Goal-Manitoba 8-15-7-30. Grand Rapids 9-7-8-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Manitoba 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Manitoba, DiVincentiis 1-3-0 (24 shots-20 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 3-0-0 (30 shots-30 saves).

A-5,210

Three Stars

GR Cossa (W, SO, 30 saves) 2. GR Leonard (two goals, assist) 3. GR Shine (goal, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 5-0-0-0 (10 pts.) / Tue., Oct. 28 at Iowa 8 p.m. EDT

Manitoba: 1-4-0-0 (2 pts.) / Sat., Oct. 25 at Chicago 7 p.m. CDT

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.