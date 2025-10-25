Heinen Koivunen Lead Penguins Past Checkers, 4-0

Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins received three-point games from Danton Heinen and Ville Koivunen in their 4-0 blanking of the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night at BoJangles' Coliseum.

Both Heinen and Koivunen posted one goal and a pair of assists in front of a 25-save shutout by goaltender Sergei Murashov. The victory improved Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to 6-0-0-0 to start the 2025-26 season.

The Penguins started hot, lighting the lamp 86 seconds into the game. Alex Alexeyev let loose with a shot from the top of the left circle, and while Cooper Black made the initial save, the rebound bounced off of a Checkers defender and floated back into Charlotte's net.

After a successful penalty kill, Danton Heinen poked the puck out to the neutral zone for a streaking Ville Koivunen, who had just exited the penalty box. Koivunen then juked out Black on the breakaway and made it 2-0 at 16:27 of the first period.

Heinen and Koivunen both picked up their third points of the night when Heinen whipped in a power-play goal at 14:49 of the middle frame.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton increased its lead to four at the seven-minute mark of the third period. Joona Koppanen set a screen in front of Black as Finn Harding let loose with a shot from the right half-wall. Harding's shot navigated through Koppanen and to the back of the net for the rookie defenseman's first pro point.

Black made 18 saves in the loss for Charlotte.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte will battle again tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 25. Game time for the rematch between the Penguins and Checkers is 6:00 p.m. at BoJangles' Coliseum.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Oct. 29 against the Providence Bruins. Puck drop for the Pens and P-Brins is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

