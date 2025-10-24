Game Preview: Condors at Tucson, 7 p.m.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield completed a perfect home opening weekend with a 5-4 overtime victory over Coachella Valley on Sunday. Down 3-1 after one, the Condors rallied to tie it at 3-3 into the second intermission. After Coachella Valley pulled back in front, it was Rem Pitlick who tipped home a Luke Prokop shot to tie it at 4-4 and force overtime. James Hamblin scored the overtime winner, 25 seconds into the extra session.

HAMMER TIME

Hamblin's overtime winner was his first in the regular season with the Condors. He previously had an OT game-winner in the first round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs against Abbotsford. For his career, the Edmonton native has nine game-winning goals to his credit.

REM IS RIGHT

Rem Pitlick has a point in each of the first three games of the season, leading the way with six points (2g-4a) overall. Early on, he is tied for sixth in the league scoring race.

PACK A BIG BAG

Tonight begins the Condors longest consecutive road trip in terms of length in their 28-year history. The 12-day trip features two games in Tucson this weekend, two in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday, before heading to Calgary next weekend for a pair of contests.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's special team units have proven offensive through three games this season. The power play has scored in each contest (3/12, 25%) while the penalty kill has scored two shorthanded goals already.

TAKING IT TO TUCSON

Historically, the Condors have had good success against the Roadrunners. Over the past five seasons, the team is 17-9-4, but did win just two of eight contests last year.

GOOD KOP

Luke Prokop is off to his best start to a season as a pro offensively. Following a goal and assist on Sunday, the Edmonton native has three points (1g-2a) in three games this season and is +2. He had four points (1g-3a) in 31 with Milwaukee a year ago.

ON THE BOARD

Connor Clattenburg picked up his first pro point, assisting on Rem Pitlick's game-tying goal on Sunday. Matt Copponi had his first assist of the season on Hamblin's shorthanded goal and now has three assists in six pro games.

LIGHT THE LAMP

The Condors have scored 13 goals through three games and their 4.33 goals per game is good for second in the AHL, only behind Providence who has scored 19 goals in four games.

HEY DANIEL

Daniel D'Amato is expected to make his season debut tonight. He had 11 goals and 19 points in 57 games with the club last year.

TUCSON TAKE

The Roadrunners are 2-1-1 through four games this season. Sammy Walker, who had 22 points (8g-14) in 31 games after being acquired last season, paces the team with five points (2g-3a) so far this year.

UP NEXT

The Condors and Roadrunners wrap up leg one of the road trip tomorrow at 7 p.m. Catch the game on AHLTV on FloHockey or AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio App).

CONDORS AT ROADRUNNERS

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey. To watch: click here

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App. To listen: click here

The Condors and Roadrunners open up a two-game set. Tonight is the first of eight games in the season series.







