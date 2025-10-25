Islanders Hogberg Shuts Out Wolf Pack, 3-0

Hartford, CT - It was the first road game of the season for the Bridgeport Islanders as they battled a division and in-state rival, the Hartford Wolf Pack. Coming off a loss in their previous game, the Islanders were looking for a bounce-back performance, and they were poised for a battle against the top affiliate of the New York Rangers on Friday night. The Islanders roared to a three-goal advantage in the opening period and their goaltender, Marcus Hogberg was stellar stopping all 33 shots he faced en route to the 3-0 victory.

In the first period, it was Joey Larson who skated into the offensive zone and wristed a shot that beat Dylan Garand, goalie for the Wolf Pack just under the cross bar and into the net at 3:38. It was his second goal of the season, and it was assisted by Travis Mitchell. The Islanders added to their lead with Matthew Highmore swatting in his own rebound at 8:01 making it 2-0. It was Highmore's first of the year and it was assisted by Larson and Marc Gatcomb. The Islanders extended their lead after Gleb Veremyev took a lovely pass from Sean Day and slid the puck behind Garand at 10:07. The goal was his first of the year and it ended the night for Garand making way for Tayln Boyko to step into the Hartford crease.

With a 3-0 lead heading into the second period, there was no scoring by either team. So, Bridgeport entered the final period of regulation still holding an advantage. During the third, the Islanders penalty kill went to work and held the Wolf Pack at bay. When the smoke cleared, the Islanders skated away with a 3-0 win. Hogberg was perfect stopping all 33 shots he faced.

Bridgeport is back in action on the road against the Providence Bruins on Sunday at 3:05 PM. The team returns home Wednesday night to face the Hershey Bears at Total Mortgage Arena for a 7:00 PM puck drop.







