Helenius, Levi Lead Amerks Past Laval

Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - A career-high four-point night from Konsta Helenius (2+2) and a 19-save shutout from Devon Levi (3-0-0) powered the Rochester Americans (4-2-0-0) to a 4-0 win over the Laval Rocket (3-3-0-0) Friday at The Blue Cross Arena.

With the win, Rochester's second straight, the Amerks have won their first three home games of the season and three of the last four dating back to the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The Amerks' three-game home win streak marks the longest since the club won five straight to open the 2022-23 season.

Joining Helenius with multi-point outings were Isak Rosén (1+1) and Zac Jones (0+3), with Jones's three-assist outing being a career-best. Jagger Joshua, who scored on Wednesday, found the back of the net for the second straight game while Noah Laaouan and Viktor Neuchev both posted an assist.

Levi made his third appearance of the season, stopping 19 shots while earning the shutout win, the eighth of his AHL career and first against Laval.

Laval netminder Kaapo Kähkönen (2-1-0) took his first defeat of the season after posting a pair of wins over Manitoba and Abbotsford, respectively.

FIRST PERIOD

While the teams combined for 19 shots and 14 penalty minutes in the opening stanza, the game remained scoreless as both Levi and Kähkönen stood tall in-between the pipes.

SECOND PERIOD

Early into the second period with the puck deep in the Amerks zone, Laval tried to rim it around the boards from the left of Levi. In an attempt to intercept, Laaouan grabbed it off the wall before banking it off the boards near the blueline for Rosén to redirect towards center ice. Helenius tracked the loose puck, and as he avoided a poke check from a Laval skater, he roofed it over the glove hand of Kähkönen for his first of the night and a 1-0 Amerks lead.

Nearly four minutes after scoring his second of year, Helenius gathered Jones's outlet pass atop the Rocket zone before moving it to Joshua inside the left face-off dot. The rugged forward then split the defense and fired a shot through the legs of Kähkönen, doubling Rochester's lead.

To close out the three-goal second period, the Amerks drew a pair of penalties 62 seconds apart and as the first had expired, Neuchev was the recipient of Roséns cross-crease pass at the left circle. The second-year winger bumped the puck back to Jones, who quickly one-touched it over to Helenius to snap his second of the night past his fellow countrymen at the 13:15 mark.

THIRD PERIOD

During a penalty-filled third period where the teams combined for 64 penalty minutes, Rosén capped the 4-0 win with his fourth of the season from Jones and Helenius.

UP NEXT

The Amerks close out the first month of the season on Saturday, Oct. 25 when they face the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

STARS AND STRIPES

Tonight marked Konsta Helenius'eighth multi-point effort with Rochester and sixth straight against Canadian-based opponents ... Rochester shows a 7-0-1-0 mark and have outscored its opponents 39-14 in those eight games ... Noah Laaouan notched his first AHL point since April 13, 2024 while Viktor Neuchev has three points (1+2) in his last two contests ... Jagger Joshua has goals in back-to-back games, making him the only Amerk this season with goals in two straight games.

Goal Scorers

LAV: None

ROC: K. Helenius (2 - GWG, 3), J. Jagger (2), I. Rosén (4)

Goaltenders

LAV: K. Kähkönen - 34/38 (L)

ROC: D. Levi- 19/19 (W)

Shots

LAV: 19

ROC: 38

Special Teams

LAV: PP (0/4) | PK (6/8)

ROC: PP (2/8) | PK (2/2)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - D. Levi

2. ROC - K. Helenius

3. ROC - I. Rosén

