Iowa Outduels Texas in Early-Season Clash

Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Kyle Capobianco versus Iowa Wild's Liam Öhgren

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 3-1 loss to the Iowa Wild, despite a third period goal by Trey Taylor that briefly brought the Stars to within one, Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The tilt started slow with neither team managing to score in the first period, although Artem Shlaine rang a shot off the post for Texas' best chance. Ben Kraws stopped all nine Iowa shots he faced in the frame.

Early in the second period, Curtis McKenzie was sent to the penalty box for hooking, and Iowa capitalized on the power play. Gerry Mayhew bounced in a rebound from the slot to put the Wild on the board three minutes into the middle frame. Former Texas defenseman Ben Gleason chipped in a second power play goal when he snapped the puck past Kraws from low in the right circle four minutes later, and the Wild outshot the Stars 18-3 in the middle stanza, boasting a 2-0 lead.

Texas finally broke through early in the third period when Taylor found a wide-open net off of a setup pass from Ayrton Martino, his former teammate at Clarkson University. However, Iowa stopped the comeback seven minutes later when Oskar Olausson scored from high in the slot to seal the deal 3-1.

Kraws was given the loss after saving 28 of 31. Samuel Hlavaj earned the win after giving up one goal on 12 shots.

The same two teams will be back in action Saturday at 7:00 pm at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

Game Info Shots Goaltenders 3 Stars (Ubeo Business Services)

TEX: 12 W: Hlavaj (IA) 1: Olausson (IA)

RFD: 31 L: Kraws (TEX) 2: Gleason (IA)

3: Taylor (TEX)

