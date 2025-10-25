Iowa Defeats Texas, 3-1, to Earn First Win of 2025-26 Season

Cedar Park, Texas - The Iowa Wild earned their first win of the 2025-26 season with a 3-1 victory over the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday night. Gerry Mayhew, Ben Gleason, and Oskar Olausson scored for Iowa, while Samuel Hlavaj stopped 11-of-12 shots to pick up the win in net.

Iowa outshot Texas 9-4 in a scoreless first period.

Mayhew put the Wild on the board with a power-play goal in his first game with the team since 2021. After Liam Öhgren sent a pass to the bottom of the right circle, Olausson jammed a shot on goal and Mayhew backhanded the rebound over Ben Kraws (28 saves).

Gleason doubled the lead with another power-play goal at 6:46. Hunter Haight dropped the puck back along the boards on the rush and Gleason wired a wrister under Kraws. Hlavaj picked up his first career assist on Gleason's goal.

Iowa carried a 2-0 lead into the second intermission and outshot Texas 27-7 through 40 minutes.

Trey Taylor pulled the Stars back within a goal at 2:56 of the third period.

Olausson iced the game with a slot wrister past the glove of Kraws with 10:19 to play. Riley Heidt and Matt Kiersted assisted on Olausson's goal.

Iowa outshot Texas 31-12. The Wild finished 2-for-3 with the man advantage and did not face a power play.

Iowa and Texas complete their weekend series on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

