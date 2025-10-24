Detroit Assigns Nate Danielson to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday assigned center Nate Danielson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Danielson, the 9th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, competed in his rookie campaign with the Griffins last season and logged 39 points (12-27-39), 33 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 71 regular-season games, adding one goal and nine penalty minutes in three playoff outings. The 21-year-old ranked among the team leaders in points (6th), assists (2nd) and goals (6th). Danielson also placed among the 2024-25 AHL rookie leaders in assist (T9th), points (T14th) and shorthanded assists (1st). As a pro with Grand Rapids since the spring of 2024, the Red Deer, Alberta, native has 39 points (12-27-39), 33 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 71 regular-season games and one goal and nine penalty minutes in five playoff appearances.

Prior to turning pro, Danielson spent parts of four seasons in the WHL with Brandon and Portland from 2020-24, serving as captain for Brandon from 2022-24. He had his best junior season in 2022-23 when he registered 78 points (33-45-78) in 68 games with the Wheat Kings and was named to the WHL East Second All-Star Team. In the WHL, Danielson produced a combined 217 points (83-134-217), 122 penalty minutes and a plus-33 rating in 199 regular-season games, adding 27 points (8-19-27), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating in 24 playoff contests. He also skated for Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship and showed three points (1-2-3) in five games.

