Condors to Host San Jose in Preseason Action on Saturday, October 4
Published on September 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors will play a home-and-home preseason series with the San Jose Barracuda. Bakersfield will host the Barracuda on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. at Dignity Health Arena. Tickets for the preseason game will go on sale, along with all regular season single-game tickets on Friday, Sept. 19. Get the preseason game included when you purchase a Condors365 Membership by clicking the buttons below.
CONDORS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Saturday, Oct. 4: San Jose @ Bakersfield, 4 p.m. (Dignity Health Arena)
Sunday, Oct. 5: Bakersfield @ San Jose, 4 p.m. (Tech CU Arena)
