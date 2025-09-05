Flyers Receive Tucker Robertson in Exchange for J.R. Avon

Published on September 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired forward Tucker Robertson from Seattle in exchange for forward Jon-Randall Avon, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Robertson, 22, has played for the Seattle Kraken's American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds for parts of the last two seasons (2023-25). During the 2024-25 season, Robertson registered four goals, and five assists for nine points across 38 games. He accumulated 10-9-19 in 77 career AHL games with the Firebirds. Last year, he also played in 13 games in the ECHL with the Kansas City Mavericks scoring 4-10-14.

Robertson was drafted by Seattle in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Prior to being drafted, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Toronto, ON played for the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario League (OHL) for three seasons (2019-20, 2020-23) and served as assistant captain in his final year with the club (2022-23). Robertson tallied 85-104-189 in 191 career OHL games.

Avon, 22, was signed to an entry-level contract by the Flyers as an undrafted prospect in September of 2021. The forward went on to play two seasons for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2023-25. Avon scored 7-10-17 in 60 games last season and recorded 16-19-35 in 125 career games with the Phantoms.

