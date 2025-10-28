Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m.

Published on October 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors road trip heads to Loveland, Colorado for the first of two against the Colorado Eagles.

LOOKING BACK

Rhett Pitlick had a goal and assist as the Condors earned their first road win of the season, 3-1, over Tucson on Saturday. Matt Tomkins stopped 23 of 24 for his second straight win.

LEPPANEN OPENS HIS ACCOUNT

Atro Leppanen scored his first AHL goal on Saturday. The 26-year old set the Finnish d-scoring record a year ago with 63 points (21g-42a) in 60 games.

ROBY RETURNS

Roby Jarventie has scored in each of his three games played this season and is second on the team with five points (2g-3a).

PACK A BIG BAG

The Condors are on day five of 12-day trip with two in Colorado today and Wednesday, and Calgary this weekend for a pair of contests on tap.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's power play has scored in each contest (5/23, 21.0%) and ranks 14th in the league.

WORKING OVERTIME

Bakersfield and Colorado went to overtime in five of the eight matchups last season. The Condors went 4-2-2-0 while Colorado was 4-1-2-1.

SET UP MAN

Viljami Marjala notched his fourth assist of the season on Saturday and his first since a three-assist game on opening night.

QUICK STARTS

The Condors have scored first in four of their first five games.

KEEPING IT GOING

Rhett Pitlick had six assists in six games at the end of the 2024-25 season and has continued his strong play to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Following Saturday's 1g-1a night, the Florida native has nine points (2g-7a) in 11 AHL games.

DANIEL

Daniel D'Amato scored Saturday in his second game of the season. The second-year Condor had 11 goals and 19 points a year ago.

COLORADO FILE

The Eagles are off to a 5-2-0 start to the season and are 3-1-0 on home ice. Danil Gushchin leads the way with six goals through five games. 23-year old netminder Isak Posch is 4-1-0 with a 1.61 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Colorado is second in goals against per game, allowing just 12 through seven contests.

UP NEXT

The Condors and Eagles wrap up the series tomorrow at 6 p.m. from Loveland, Colo. Catch the game on AHLTV on FloHockey or AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio App).

CONDORS @ EAGLES

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m.

Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, Loveland, Colo.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night.







American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.