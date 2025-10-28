Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin, Assign Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Syracuse Crunch
Published on October 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Scott Sabourin from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. In addition, the Lightning have assigned forward Mitchell Chaffee to Syracuse.
Sabourin, 33, has skated in five games with Syracuse this season, recording one goal and two points with seven penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has appeared in 537 career AHL games between the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, registering 89 goals and 183 points with 1,230 penalty minutes.
Sabourin was originally undrafted and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 13, 2025.
Chaffee, 27, has skated in seven games with the Lightning this season, recording eight shots on goal and four penalty minutes. A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Chaffee has appeared in 103 career games with Tampa Bay, registering 16 goals and 25 points while averaging 11:39 of time on ice. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound forward has played in 123 career AHL games between the Crunch and Iowa Wild, logging 42 goals and 89 points with six game-winning tallies.
Chaffee was originally undrafted and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2023.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2025
- Phantoms Weekly - On the Road...Again. - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin, Assign Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Andrae Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves' Four-Game Points Streak Ends with 6-1 Loss to IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Brett Leason Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Bears Swing Through New England for Three-Game Road Trip - Hershey Bears
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Drazner to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Belleville Brings Four Points Back from Toronto as Part of Six-Point Week - Belleville Senators
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 4 - Ontario Reign
- Boulton Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Recall F Jett Jones, F Sam Stange from Florida (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Wins First Seven Games to Start 2025-26 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- First-Place Griffins Prepare for Three-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Utica Comets Announce Veterans Day Game Details - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin, Assign Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 3
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Shine a Light on Lung Cancer Presented by Upstate Cancer Center November 1
- Syracuse Crunch Blank Utica Comets, 3-0
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch