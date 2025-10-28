Phantoms Weekly - On the Road...Again.

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-2-1) have embarked on a five-game road trip that will continue on Wednesday night at the Laval Rocket followed by a pair of weekend games at the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Phantoms took three points from the Hershey Bears in last weekend's home-and-home series that incldued an exciting winning goal for Zayde Wisdom with just 43.6 seconds left.

Lehigh Valley is in the middle of an early-season stretch of eight out of nine on the road.

LAST WEEK

October 22 - W-B/Scranton Penguins 4 - Phantoms 1

October 24 - Phantoms 5 - Hershey Bears 4

October 25 - Hershey Bears 4 - Phantoms 3 (SO)

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, October 29 (7:00) - Phantoms at Laval Rocket

Friday, October 31 (7:00) - Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, November 1 (6:00) - Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack

WEEKLY RECAP

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

W-B/Scranton Penguins 4 - Phantoms 1

The Phantoms overcame a sluggish start to climb back into the game but eventually the first-place Penguins pulled away for a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night in Wilkes-Barre. Alexis Gendron pulled the Phantoms to within a goal with his power-play marker early in the second. Emil Andrae hit the post a few minutes after that just missing on his chance to tie. Danton Heinen and Atley Calvery had power-play goals while Ville Koivunen buried his penalty-shot chance in the third as Sergei Murashov (26/27) outdueled Aleksei Kolosov (28/32).

Friday, October 24, 2025

Phantoms 5 - Hershey Bears 4

Zayde Wisdom's second goal of the game was a winning snipe with 43.6 seconds left to down rival Hershey 5-4 at PPL Center on Friday night. The fourth-liners were responsible for three of the team's goals as Tucker Robertson scored his first as a Phantom and added an assist while captain Garrett Wilson contributed a pair of critical helpers. Hershey overcame a 4-2 deficit via Matt Strome's blast and Graeme Clarke's second goal of the game on a breakaway. Karsen Dorwart (3rd) and Jacob Gaucher (1st) also scored for the Phantoms while Aleksei Kolosov (25/29) improved to 3-1-0.

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Hershey Bears 4 - Phantoms 3 (SO)

The Phantoms finished a three-point weekend but just missed out on picking up a sweep in the home-and-home series as the Bears hung on for a 4-3 decision at Giant Center in Hershey. Carl Grundstrom (1st) scored just 1:02 into the game and then Helge Grans (2nd) and Garrett Wilson (1st) rocked home second-period markers off Tucker Robertson feeds to give Lehigh Valley a 3-2 lead on the road. But Spencer Smallman tied it for the Bears in the third and Ilya Protas delivered the shootout winner past Carson Bjarnason (22/25) for the extra standings point as Lehigh Valley went 1-0-1 against its Chocolatwtown rivals.

MEDIA MATERIALS - Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for upcoming games at the following link: https://www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

TRANSACTIONS -

Oct 27, 2025 - Sawyer Boulton (F) - Loaned to Reading

Oct 28, 2025 - Emil Andrae (D) - Recalled by Flyers

Oct 28, 2025 - Ben Meehan (D) - Recalled by Phantoms from Reading

THE WIZARD - Zayde Wisdom is now in his fifth season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms but it is his first year playing center. Formerly a right wing, Wisdom has switched this year and is at the pivot position for the first time since he was 16 years old in Juniors. Wisdom was the youngest player in Lehigh Valley history when he debuted on February 6, 2021 at just 20 years and 6 months and 30 days old and he still holds that record by six days ahead of Jett Luchanko who debuted last season. Now 23 years old, Wisdom signed an AHL deal with the Phantoms following a career year in 2024-25 in which he racked up 13 goals and 32 points. One of the young leaders on the team, Wisdom scored two shorthanded goals in a single playoff game last year in Game 2 against the Hershey Bears and he also recorded is first career professional hat trick on January 29, 2025 at the Bridgeport Islanders. The Toronto native recently played in his 200th career pro game and also stands at 197 career games with the Phantoms. His brother, Zaccharya Wisdom, is a budding prospect as well. The younger Wisdom currently plays collegiate hockey at Western Micigan and was a Round 7 selection of the Seattle Kraken in the 2023 NHL Draft.

ROAD WARRIORS - The Phantoms are partway through a busy road-stretch that has the team playing eight out of nine away from PPL Center. Last Saturday's game at Hershey was the first game of five straight on the road in a trip that continues Wednesday at the Laval Rocket followed by a two-game series at the Hartford Wolf Pack and a road-swing finale next week at the Bridgeport Islanders.

The Phantoms are 2-1-1 away from PPL Center and are 2-1-0 at home.

MILESTONES -

- Zayde Wisdom, 198 games with Phantoms

- Carl Grundstrom 398 pro games

- Garrett Wilson, 891 pro games

- Garrett Wilson, 293 games with Phantoms

- Emil Andrae, 100th game with Phantoms (Oct 22, 2025 LV at WBS)

- Zayde Wisdom, 200th pro game (Oct 22, 2025 LV at WBS)

UPCOMING -

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 (7:00 p.m.)

Place Bell, Laval, Que.

Phantoms at Laval Rocket

The defending Kilpatrick Trophy winners are 4-3-0 to start the 2025-26 season. Pascal Vincent was named Coach of the Year in the AHL (Pieri Memorial Award) leading Laval to a 48-19-5 mark. Veteran sniper Laurent Dauphin (3-4-7) scored 26-30-56. Third-year pro Jared Davidson (4-1-5) was a round 5 selection in 2022 and scored two goals in their Saturday win over Utica to end a quick two-game losing slide. 21-year-old center Owen Beck (1-2-3) was the #33 overall selection in 2022 and had 15-29-44 last year. 29-year-old Kaapo Kahkonen (2-1-0, 2.67, .906) brings 140 games of NHL experience betwen the pipes mostly with Minnesota and San Jose. He joined Charlotte midway through last season and was critical in the Checkers' run to the Calder Cup Finals. Forward Filip Mesar (1-2-3) was a 2022 first-rounder.

The Phantoms went 2-0-0 against the top team in the AHL including an impressive 3-1 win north of the border March 29, 2025 and a 4-3 squeaker at PPL Center on November 30, 2024

Friday, October 31, 2025 (7:00 p.m.)

and

Saturday, November 1, 2025 (6:00 p.m.)

PeopleBank Arena, Hartford, CT

Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack

Hartford (2-4-0) is trying to get it going for second-year head coach Grant Potulny and has picked up two wins in the last three games after beginning the season at 0-4-0. First-rounder Gabe Perrault (2-2-4) scored in the Pack's 6-3 win over Springfield on Saturday. The #23 overall pick in the 2023 Draft lit it up at Boston College last year scoring 16-32-48 in 36 games. He also scored 3-7-10 in back-to-back World Juniors Championships winning consecutive Gold Medals for the USA. 20-year-old Carey Terrence was an Anheim second rounder from the Erie Otters of the OHL who was acquired in June in the Chris Kreider deal. Veteran Trey Fix-Wolansky (2-1-3) joins Hartford after becoming the all-time leading goal-scorer in Cleveland Monsters history with 112 goals including back-to-back 26 goal seasons. Defenseman Derrick Pouliot (0-2-2) was second in AHL defenseman scoring last year registering 7-46-53 with Syracuse. Goaltender Dylan Garand (2-3-0, 2.92, .891) enters his fourth season with the Pack. The Phantoms went 3-1-2 against Hartford last season. Samu Tuomaala scored 4-2-6 in the season series inclduing an overtime winner on November 27, 2024.

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Karsen Dorwart 3-2-5

Garrett Wilson 1-4-5

x - Emil Andrae 0-5-5

Deviln Kaplan 2-2-4

Anthony Richard 2-2-4

Helge Grans 2-2-4

Tucker Robertson 1-3-4

Alexis Gendron 1-3-4

LOOKING AHEAD - After Wednesday's clash at the Laval Rocket, the Phantoms have a pari of games at the Hartford Wolf Pack this weekend with divisional showdowns Friday and Saturday. The five-game roadtrip concludes next Wednesday, November 5 at the Bridgeport Islanders.

Lehigh Valley's next home game is Saturday, November 8 against the Toronto Marlies on Phantoms Ballcap Night from Service Electric Network and also featuring a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.







