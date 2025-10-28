Boulton Loaned to Reading
Published on October 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned forward Sawyer Boulton to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Boulton, 21, is a 6'0 ¬Â³, 210-pound forward from East Amherst, New York. He has played in one game with the Phantoms this season logging his first fight of the campaign on October 17 at Cleveland.
Last year, Boulton played in 18 games with the Phantoms scoring one goal and recording 51 penalty minutes. He also played in 13 games with Reading with one goal and 51 penalty minutes.
The Phantoms signed Boulton out of the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 with 63 penalty minutes in 40 games during the 2023-24 season.
The Phantoms are on the road this week beginning with a Wednesday night clash at the Laval Rocket, AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.
