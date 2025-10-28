Brett Leason Loaned to Hershey

October 28, 2025

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced that forward Brett Leason has been loaned to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Leason, 26, joins Hershey after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals yesterday. He was originally drafted by the Capitals in the second round (56th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and returns after playing his first three professional seasons in the organization.

The 6'5", 220-pound forward spent the previous three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, registering 48 points (22g, 26a) in 184 games. During the 2023-24 season, Leason recorded a career-high 22 points (11g, 11a) in 68 contests. He ranked fifth among Ducks forwards in shorthanded ice time (257:15) and sixth in hits (179) over his three seasons with the team. He was claimed off waivers from Washington on Oct. 10, 2022 after appearing in 36 games for the Capitals in the 2021-22 season, scoring six points (3g, 3a).

Leason appeared in 114 games with Hershey from 2019-20 to 2021-22, tallying 47 points (18g, 29a). The Calgary, Alberta native scored one goal in two games during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

