Belleville Brings Four Points Back from Toronto as Part of Six-Point Week

Published on October 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators right wing Jake Chiasson vs. the Laval Rocket

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators had a near-perfect week last week, picking up all six points against divisional opponents, the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) and Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Here's a look back at Belleville's first three wins of the campaign, including a Winning Wednesday victory against the Rocket and a sweep of road matchups in Toronto last Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday, October 22, 2025: Belleville Senators - 6 vs Laval Rocket - 2

The Belleville Senators hosted the Laval Rocket in the last of their three-game homestand on Wednesday and picked up their first win of the season, beating the Rocket 6-2. Xavier Bourgault scored twice for Belleville, while Stephen Halliday had a pair of assists, and Leevi Merilainen stopped 26 of 28 shots he faced.

Saturday, October 25, 2025: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Toronto Marlies - 2

The Belleville Senators evened up this season's Battle of Ontario at a game apiece, after a 4-2 win over the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. Depth scoring shone through for Belleville with goals coming from Keean Washkurak, Hayden Hodgson, Carter Yakemchuk, and Oskar Pettersson, while Hunter Shepard picked up his first win in a Sens uniform, stopping 29 of 31 shots against.

Sunday, October 26, 2025: Belleville Senators - 5 @ Toronto Marlies - 4 (OT)

The Belleville Senators wrapped up their back-to-back in Toronto against the Marlies with a 5-4 shootout win on Sunday afternoon. Belleville trailed twice in the game and dealt with a 45-minute stoppage due to a fire alarm in the arena, but earned their third consecutive victory to start their first streak of the season. Hunter Shepard picked up another win after joining the game in relief of Mads Sogaard, and Stephen Halliday had the shootout winner.

Recent Transactions

Oct.20/25: #43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.21/25: #15 Olle Lycksell (F) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.23/25: #40 Mads Sogaard (G) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.23/25: #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.27/25: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.28/25: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders

Points: 8

#34 Stephen Halliday (C) (1 G + 7 A)

Goals: 3

#13 Xavier Bourgault (RW)

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni (RW)

Assists: 7

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Power Play Goals: 2

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni (RW)

Plus/Minus: +5

#4 Cameron Crotty

Penalty Minutes: 24

#42 Hayden Hodgson

Goals Against Average: 2.69

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Save Percentage: .910

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Wins: 2

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

This Week

It's a light week of games for the Senators, who host the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) at CAA Arena on October 29, for another Winning Wednesday. If you're in the building on Wednesday night and the Senators win, you'll win a free ticket to the Wednesday night game on December 3, 2025, against Toronto. Belleville also makes its first visit to Syracuse, New York, on Saturday, when it visits the Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning).

Ticket Info

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

