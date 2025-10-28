Bears Swing Through New England for Three-Game Road Trip

Published on October 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, with their first multi-game road trip of the season. The Bears visit the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday, the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, and the Providence Bruins on Saturday.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERS:

Goals: Graeme Clarke (3)

Assists: Calle Rosén (5)

Points: Calle Rosén (5)

PIMs: Ivan Miroshnichenko (19)

Power-Play Goals: Graeme Clarke, Andrew Cristall, Matt Strome (1)

Shorthanded Goals: Ryan Chesley, Bogdan Trineyev (1)

Game-Winning Goals: Patrick Thomas (1)

Plus/Minus: Jon McDonald, Leon Muggli, Henrik Rybinski (+2)

Shots: Graeme Clarke (23)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund, Clay Stevenson (1)

Shutouts: N/A

GAA: Garin Bjorklund (2.85)

SV%: Clay Stevenson (.885)

Only includes qualified players

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Oct. 20

Day off

Tuesday, Oct. 28-Saturday, Nov. 1

No local practices, team is on the road

Practice schedule is subject to change. Please check HersheyBears.com daily for updates.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Friday, Oct. 24 - Hershey 4 at Lehigh Valley 5

Saturday, Oct. 25 - Hershey 4 vs. Lehigh Valley 3 (SO)

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, Oct. 29 at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31 at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1 at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

All times Eastern.

Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

BOOMIN' IN BRIDGEPORT:

Hershey heads into its first meeting of the season with Bridgeport with identical 2-3-1-0 records in the standings. The Islanders are in their first season under head coach Rocky Thompson, who played 42 games with the Bears during the 2001-02 season. Thompson most recently spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, and previously had been assistant coach under former Bears head coach Todd Nelson's staff with the Oklahoma City Barons. Hershey went 5-1-0-0 against the Islanders last season, winning its last three meetings against Bridgeport, as well as its last three contests at Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey leads the all-time series with a 76-34-3-5-10 record in 128 previous meetings. Bears acting assistant coach Brent Thompson previously served as Bridgeport's head coach from 2011-12 and 2014-23, where he coached Aaron Ness in the defenseman's rookie season in 2011-12 and Ness' final season with the franchise in 2014-15.

SPRING UP:

After winning their first meeting of the season with Springfield on Oct. 18, the Thunderbirds matched the Bears' 5-1 win with a 5-1 victory of their own the following night, snapping Hershey's 14-game home winning streak against Springfield that began on March 13, 2019. As the Bears head to the Bay State this weekend, they will look to extend their two-game road winning streak at MassMutual Center when they face the Thunderbirds on Friday, where Hershey defender Calle Rosén will look to play his first game at that venue since he last skated with Springfield in 2023-24 and also helped the Thunderbirds reach the 2022 Calder Cup Finals. Dalton Smith played the first two seasons of his career with the Springfield Falcons, while Bears head coach Derek King played for the Springfield Indians.

ROAD TO RHODE ISLAND:

Hershey will make its first of two visits this season to Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday when the Bears face the Providence Bruins. Hershey has a lifetime overall record of 47-49-4-4-6 against Providence, but has enjoyed a string of success in recent years, going 10-6-0-0 against the Bruins over the past three seasons. The Bruins are coached by former assistant coach Ryan Mougenel, while former Bears forward Ryan Bourque is in his first year as an assistant coach on Mougenel's staff. Aaron Ness, Luke Toporowski, and Dalton Smith all previously played with the Bruins. Brent Thompson also served as Providence's captain in his final season as a player in 2004-05.

STINGRAYS SPLIT PAIR OF GAMES:

Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, went 1-1-0-0 last week with a 9-4 loss on Thursday at Savannah and a 2-1 win at Greenville on Saturday, and are tied for second in the South Division standings. Bears-contracted goaltender Mitch Gibson is tied for third in the ECHL with a 1.00 goals-against average and is sixth in save percentage (.962). The Stingrays host Orlando on Wednesday and visit Greenville on Saturday and Atlanta on Sunday.

BEARS BITES:

Calle Rosén's five assists are tied for second among league defensemen, and is four points away from his 200th career AHL point...Graeme Clarke is tied for second in the AHL with 17 shots on goal...Henrik Rybinski is tied for second in the AHL with a 66.7 shooting percentage (2-for-3)...Ryan Chesley is one of three AHL rookies with a shorthanded goal and leads all AHL players with two shorthanded points...Hershey's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, announced the signing of forward Brett Leason on Monday and his placement of waivers with the intention of loaning the seventh-year pro to Hershey.







American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.