Abbotsford Canucks Sign Drazner to PTO

Published on October 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Robby Drazner to a professional try-out agreement.

Drazner, 25, started the 2025-26 campaign with Abbotsford's ECHL affiliate Kalamazoo Wings, skating in three games and recording one assist. The 6-1, 194-pound defender participated in the Abbotsford Canucks 2025 Training Camp earlier this month on an AHL training camp try-out before making his professional hockey debut with Kalamazoo on Oct. 18.

The Buffalo Grove, Illinois native notably captured an NCAA National Championship as a member of the 2025 Western Michigan University Broncos (NCHC) last season. He established collegiate career highs in games played (42), goals (five), assists (nine) and points (14) during his final NCAA season in 2024-25.

Through five NCAA campaigns between Western Michigan and the Univeristy of Miami-Ohio (NCHC), Drazner registered 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) and 59 penalty minutes over 155 games played. Prior to beginning his collegiate career, he played two seasons with the BCHL's Nanaimo Clippers from 2018-2020.







