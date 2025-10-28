Utica Comets Announce Veterans Day Game Details

Published on October 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets announced exciting details today for their upcoming Veterans Day Game, presented by Martin's Point Health Care.

The Comets will host the Syracuse Crunch on Tuesday, November 11th at 5 pm. Pregame festivities will begin at 3 pm on the Veterans plaza at the Adirondack Bank Center, featuring a ceremony to honor Veterans and the area's Citizen Service Members.

To welcome and honor all those who have served, the Comets will offer complimentary tickets to all Veterans for the game. The game will also feature recognition for Veterans and Gold Star families, specialty jerseys representing the City of Utica and our community's Citizen Service Members, a food and textile drive to benefit the Veteran's Outreach Center, and a jersey raffle and auction with all proceeds benefiting local Veteran organizations through the Save of the Day Foundation. The online auction will be available at uticacomets.com/auction.

While the Veterans Day Game is a special event for many in the Utica community, it is of particular importance to Adirondack Bank Center Chief Operating Officer, Rick Redmond. "It's an honor to carry on the tradition of hosting a game on Veterans Day. The Comets organization and the City of Utica are passionate about supporting and recognizing our military community. As a proud veteran myself, it means a lot to be able to give back and honor those who have made great sacrifices for our country and who make our community truly special," said Redmond.

The game will also highlight the partnership with Martin's Point Health Care, a not-for-profit organization offering specialty and primary care, Medicare Advantage plans, and TRICARE Prime coverage for active-duty military families and retirees. As the presenting sponsor of this year's Veterans Day Game, Martin's Point will be on the concourse providing information about its military health plans, as well as offering prizes and giveaways.

Veterans and active-duty military members can claim their tickets at uticacomets.com/veterans or by calling 315-790-9070.

Event Summary:

November 11th at 5 pm

Pregame ceremony at 3 pm on the Veterans plaza

Complimentary tickets to all Veterans and active-duty military members

Food and textile drive at the game to benefit the Veteran's Outreach Center

Jersey raffle and auction with all proceeds benefiting local Veteran organizations through the Save of the Day Foundation. Online auction will be available at uticacomets.com/auction







American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.