Exciting Updates on Your Favorite Game Day Activations

Published on October 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







IceHogs fans, we are beyond excited for another season of hockey to get underway starting October 11 at the BMO Center!

We have some exciting changes to share with you on a few of your favorite game day activities.

50/50 Raffle

Single Number Multi-Chance: Single number multi chance provides one number to raffle chance purchasers that is entered into the draw multiple times based on the number of chances purchased. Using our pricing structure, if you choose the 10 for 10 option, you will receive one number on your ticket and that number will be entered into the drawing 10 times. You have the same odds of winning as you always have, but now you only need to worry about checking one number when the winning number is drawn and announced. Many teams have transitioned to this method, including the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Cubs, and fans have responded very positively to the ease of checking only one number. In addition to the in-game announcement, the winning number will always be displayed on the kiosks located in three different locations on the concourse, or you can visit the website to see the winning number: IceHogs5050.com.

New Price Level: We are adding a new price level of 100 chances for $60. Our price structure and breakdown will now be as follows:

3 for $5 ($1.66/chance)

10 for $10 ($1/ chance)

25 for $20 (80 cents/ chance)

55 for $40 (72 cents/ chance)

100 for $60 (60 cents/ chance)

Online Sales: Fans located in Winnebago County (excluding the village of Durand) can now purchase IceHogs 50/50 raffle chances on home game days even if not attending the game! Fans attending the game may also choose the online option for convenience. Raffle chances can be purchased on IceHogs home game dates here: IceHogs5050.com.

Spin-to-Win

Spin-to-Win was such a huge hit in a limited audition last season that we are bringing it back better than ever for the majority of our home games this season. If you are not familiar with Spin-to-Win, it's the game where every spin is a win! Spins cost $10 for 1 spin or $25 for 3 spins, and every slot on our wheel will win you something. Each night the wheel will feature one grand prize - last season grand prizes include autographed pucks, autographed sticks, and premium IceHogs tickets - but once the grand prize is won it's gone for the night. This season the wheel will be restocked with all new prizes, including IceHogs and Blackhawks apparel and collectibles. This season, Spin-to-Win can be found on the concourse next to the Fan Zone by the Jack Daniel's Bar at the top of the escalators. All proceeds benefit the IceHogs Community Fund.

Will Chuck-A-Puck return?

Yes, but likely only for a limited number of games.

Will Puck Drop return?

This Price Is Right/Plinko-inspired game will also return for a limited number of games this season.

Which game is being featured each night will always be shared with ticket holders in our "Know Before You Go" email sent out on game days.







American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.