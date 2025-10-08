Moose and 680 CJOB Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule

Published on October 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with 680 CJOB, announced today the broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 regular season.

All 72 regular season Moose games will be streamed online at CJOB.com, moosehockey.com/listenlive and the Winnipeg Jets App. Daniel Fink returns for his seventh season as the play-by-play voice of the Moose. Broadcasts begin 15 minutes prior to puck drop and games will be followed by a post-game show to wrap up the action.

In addition to the online feed, 680 CJOB will broadcast 23 Moose games. Coverage on 680 CJOB begins just before puck drop, with pre-game coverage available online. Featured games this season include:

Friday, Oct. 10 vs. Laval (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 12 vs. Laval (2 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 25 at Chicago (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. Texas (2 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Chicago (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Chicago (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 7 at Iowa (3 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Iowa (2 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 20 vs. Rockford (2 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 2 vs. Abbotsford (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 10 at Rockford (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. Grand Rapids (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 1 vs. Rockford (2 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 6 at Texas (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 7 at Texas (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Calgary (2 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 16 vs. Calgary (2 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. Iowa (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 22 vs. Iowa (2 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 28 at Milwaukee (6 p.m.)

Sunday, March 8 vs. Toronto (2 p.m.)

Friday, April 3 vs. Grand Rapids (2 p.m.)

Sunday, April 12 vs. Texas (2 p.m.)

All times central

The Moose open their 2025-26 regular season Friday, Oct. 10 when they host the Laval Rocket for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, at 7 p.m. CT. Listen on 680 CJOB, moosehockey.com/listenlive, or the Winnipeg Jets App.

Tickets for Friday's Home Opener are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.







