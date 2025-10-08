Hispanic Heritage Night Set for October 25

Published on October 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night - presented by Compare Foods - on Saturday Oct. 25!

The game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will feature Hispanic Heritage-themed content in game and on social media, and fans can buy a special package that includes a ticket to the game and a special-edition shirt for just $55 !

Other promotions for Saturday's game include Oktoberfest - with more details to come - and a Family Game deal of $10 off per ticket when purchasing at least four.







