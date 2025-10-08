Firebirds Announce 2025 Opening Day Fan Fest

Firebirds Hockey is Back! The Coachella Valley Firebirds are excited to welcome fans back to Acrisure Arena as they kick off the fourth season on Friday, October 10against the San Diego Gulls.

Join us for a special Opening Day pre-game Fan Fest starting at 5:30 p.m. featuring the debut of happy hour in The Oasis, pocket friendly food options, a variety of interactive games with prizes, partner activations, live music and more! Additionally opening day will feature a commemorative rally towel giveaway for all fans through the gates.

The Firebirds Home Opener, presented by Acrisure, marks the beginning of another action-packed season of hockey in the Coachella Valley with the pre-game Fan Fest setting the stage for a celebration of community, competition, and unmatched pregame fan-centric experiences.

"We are fired up for the return of hockey and look forward to welcoming back Firebirds fans for another exciting season," said John Page, SVP, Acrisure Arena, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "We are ready to host the best fans in the League and see how our fan-centric changes to our parking and food and beverage program impact their gameday experience."

Fan Fest will feature new happy hour specials in The Oasis with $5 Michelob Ultra and Modelo draft beer along with $10 wine selections, and sampling of Buzzbox's latest ready-to-drink options. Fans can also enjoy signature cocktails such as the Firebirds' own Fuego Margarita, plus a variety of mocktails and other non-alcoholic options.

Opening day showcases Acrisure Arena's beverage partnerships, which now includes Constellation brand products as part of the expansive offerings located at the venue. Drink specials will be available for opening day at designated bar locations throughout the arena.

For those looking for a game-day bites, Tanner's Prime Burgers will offer Dirty Tanner Fries for just $10 as the Pocket-Friendly Pick of the Game. Turn Tables Grill, the newest hot spot in the arena showcasing the best flavors of the Coachella Valley, welcomes Gabino's Creperie who will feature an exclusive crepe named "The Fuego" - filled with buffalo chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lettuce, and ranch. All fans can be foodies on opening day with the chance to enjoy complimentary samples of various food offerings available this season during hockey games.

The Oasis will be rocking with a live band outdoors and a DJ spinning at Turn Tables Grill. Kids of all ages have access to a variety of FREE games & activities including face painting, temporary glitter tattoos, balloon animals, an inflatable puck shoot, and even an inflatable hockey rink featuring ball hockey. The festivities will also include sponsor activations with an interactive activation from California Bank and Trust, a vehicle display from Chavez Jessup, and booths with prizes and special giveaways.

Don't miss your chance to explore the team store offering a variety of new Firebirds and Los Firebirdsmerchandise along with specials on all Firebirds jerseys and customization. The customization station will be in display on the concourse offering fans the chance to purchase and wear at opening day!

Adding to the experience, the hottest mascot in the AHL, Fuego, will host a special photo opportunity near the Indian Wells Stage from 5:30 - 6:00 p.m., giving fans a chance to capture a special moment before season four officially kicks off!

The Home Opener Fan Fest promises to deliver the ultimate Firebirds Territory experience - combining food, drinks, live entertainment, interactive games, and community activations to celebrate the start of another thrilling season in the Coachella Valley.

Tickets for the Home Opener, presented by Acrisure, are available now! Click HERE to get your seats today! Every fan will receive a rally towel upon entry to Acrisure Arena!

Fans are encouraged to secure $20 parking by purchasing in advance through the ParkWhiz app. Parking rates will increase on the day of the game.

Arrive Early for Pre-Game Ceremony

Commemorate opening day of season four with a special rally towel available to all fans upon entry into the game. Be in your seats early to experience opening day pre-game ceremony with player introductions, the National Anthem, and much more!







