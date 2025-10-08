Blues Sign G Georgii Romanov to 1-Year, 2-Way Contract

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have agreed to terms with goaltender Georgi Romanov on a one-year, two-way contract.

Romanov will report to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Romanov, 25, spent the majority of last season with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, posting an 11-6-3 record along with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 21 regular-season appearances.

Overall, the Yekaterinburg, Russia, native has played in 50 career AHL regular-season games, logging a 20-15-13 record, a 3.12 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage.

Romanov has also tallied a 3.53 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage in 10 career NHL regular-season games with the San Jose Sharks.

