Griffins to Host Manitoba for Home-Opening Weekend

Published on October 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 vs. Manitoba Moose

Home Opener presented by Huntington Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

LED Rally Towel & Magnet Schedule Giveaways: The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a LED rally towel and, upon departure, fans will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Huntington Bank.

Home Opener Intros: Fans are encouraged to arrive early to their seats to enjoy a special pregame show that includes an introduction of the entire roster.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, stand 5 at BC Pizza, the stand outside section 128, the stand outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, Ottawa Grill outside section 124 (stands are subject to change).

Postgame Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for the postgame open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts (online purchase fees not applied at the box office).

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 vs. Manitoba Moose

Calendar Giveaway presented by Fox Motors

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Calendar Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a calendar courtesy of Fox Motors.

Friends & Family 4-Pack: Presented by Morning Belle, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2025-26 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and one free "share it" item from Morning Belle. Visit griffinshockey.com or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.







