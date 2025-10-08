Griffins Sign Forward Tyler Angle to One-Year Deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed forward Tyler Angle to a one-year contract.

Angle most recently competed for Dusseldorfer in Germany (DEL) during the 2024-25 season, showing 27 points (7-20-27), 14 penalty minutes and a minus-32 rating in 47 appearances. Prior to his time overseas, Angle spent four campaigns within the Columbus Blue Jackets' organization from 2020-24 after being selected with the 212th overall pick by the franchise in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 5-foot-11 forward played in four NHL games with the Blue Jackets from 2022-24, scoring a goal in his debut on April 14, 2023, against Buffalo. Angle, a native of Niagara Falls, Ontario, saw action in 200 AHL games with Cleveland from 2020-24, producing 100 points (41-59-100) and 84 penalty minutes. In 2021-22 with the Monsters, Angle logged career-high numbers in games played (71), goals (11), assists (26), points (37) and penalty minutes (32).

Prior to turning pro, Angle spent parts of four seasons in the OHL with the Windsor Spitfires from 2016-20. In 228 OHL regular-season outings, the 25-year-old accumulated 132 points (61-71-132) and 120 penalty minutes. He also spent parts of two campaigns in the GOJHL with the St. Catharines Falcons and notched eight points (5-3-8) and 26 penalty minutes in 12 games from 2015-17.

