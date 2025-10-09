Anaheim Ducks and San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Tim Washe from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Washe, 24 (8/25/01), made his NHL debut with Anaheim April 15, 2025 at Minnesota while appearing in two games with the Ducks in 2024-25 after signing a one-year entry level-contract following the completion of his collegiate career, April 14, 2025. Washe captained Western Michigan University (NCHC) to their first national championship last season, including two assists in the championship game. Washe scored 1-3=4 points in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

The 6-3, 212-pound forward scored 16-22=38 points with a +22 rating during 2024-25, leading the Broncos in game-winning goals (8, single-season program record), ranking second among team leaders in points, third in goals and tied for fourth in assists. He led the NCAA in faceoff win percentage (63.1%, 483-of-766) and ranked third in the country in faceoff wins. Washe was named the NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year as he helped Western Michigan to the NCHC championship and the conference's top regular season record.

Signed to a two-year contract by Anaheim July 30, 2025, Washe completed his five-year NCAA career at Western Michigan with 28-46=74 points with a +19 rating and 125 penalty minutes (PIM) in a program record 171 career games from 2020-25. He led the NCHC in faceoff win percentage each of the last three seasons, including 2024-25, 2023-24 (60.0%, 423-of-705) and 2022-23 (61.4%, 325-of-529). He was also named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete each of the last three seasons (2023-25), and to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team in 2021-22.

In addition, the San Diego Gulls have assigned goaltenders Vyacheslav Buteyets and Tomas Suchanek to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Buteyets, 23 (5/29/02), made his AHL debut Dec. 28, 2024 vs. Bakersfield, stopping 21 shots. He made his second career appearance on Jan. 15 against Iowa stopping three shots in relief. Buteyets appeared in 36 games for Tulsa last season, going 19-13-3 with four shutouts, a 2.82 goals-against average (GAA) and a .905 save percentage (SV%). In five Kelly Cup Playoff games, Buteyets logged a 2-3-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and .906 SV%.

Suchanek, 22 (4/30/2003), missed the duration of the 2024-25 season due to a lower body injury. The Prerov, Czechia native made his AHL debut Nov. 25, 2023, a 3-1 win over the Chicago Wolves. Suchanek appeared in 29 games for San Diego in the 2023-24 season tallying a 14-10-5 record with three shutouts, a 2.92 GAA and a .910 SV%.







