Moose Reduce Roster by Eight Players
Published on October 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team made the following roster moves:
Loaned to Norfolk Admirals
G Alex Worthington
F Jaydon Dureau
Released from tryout to ECHL team
F Tanner Andrew (Norfolk)
F Isaac Dufort (Trois-Riviéres)
D Brehdan Engum (Norfolk)
D Connor Fedorek (Norfolk)
F Jace Isley (Norfolk)
F Brandon Osmundson (Norfolk)
The Moose roster now features 28 players including three goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 15 forwards.
The Moose open their 2025-26 regular season Friday, Oct. 10 when they host the Laval Rocket for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.
