Moose Reduce Roster by Eight Players

Published on October 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team made the following roster moves:

Loaned to Norfolk Admirals

G Alex Worthington

F Jaydon Dureau

Released from tryout to ECHL team

F Tanner Andrew (Norfolk)

F Isaac Dufort (Trois-Riviéres)

D Brehdan Engum (Norfolk)

D Connor Fedorek (Norfolk)

F Jace Isley (Norfolk)

F Brandon Osmundson (Norfolk)

The Moose roster now features 28 players including three goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 15 forwards.

The Moose open their 2025-26 regular season Friday, Oct. 10 when they host the Laval Rocket for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.







American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.