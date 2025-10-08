Checkers Trim Camp Roster

Published on October 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers made a slew of transactions Wednesday to trim down their training camp roster.

Forwards Josh Lopina and Daniel Walcott and defenseman Andy Welinski were released from their professional tryouts, while forwards Josh Davies, Riley Hughes, Hunter Johannes, Cristophe Tellier and Nicholas Zabaneh and defensemen Dennis Cesana, Cole Krygier and Evan Nause were all assigned to Charlotte's ECHL affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Charlotte's current roster has 17 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goalies and can be found in its entirety here. Training Camp, presented by Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte City Center, will run from now until the season opener in Springfield on Saturday.







American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.